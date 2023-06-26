Cenntro Electric Group Limited: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 76.93M Market Cap

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) currently has a stock price of $0.30. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.32 after opening at $0.30. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.295 before it closed at $0.30. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.03 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value being $0.26 on 12/20/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of CENN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current trading price is -85.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.26 and $2.03. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 20.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.02 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.93M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4376, with a change in price of -0.4274. Similarly, Cenntro Electric Group Limited recorded 2,684,299 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.79%.

CENN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CENN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CENN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited over the past 50 days is 9.00%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.83%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.17% and 18.56%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -31.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CENN has leaped by -7.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.56%.