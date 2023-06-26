CCL Stock: Exploring Carnival Corporation & plc’s Growth

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has a current stock price of $15.80. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.995 after opening at $15.49. The stock’s low for the day was $15.43, and it eventually closed at $15.76. Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.40 on 06/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.11 on 10/11/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of CCL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -3.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 158.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.11 and $16.40. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 39.21 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 38.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.84B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Carnival Corporation & plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.93, with a change in price of +5.16. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 38,280,344 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.50%.

CCL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Carnival Corporation & plc over the last 50 days is presently at 92.21%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.02% and 90.65%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 96.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 95.06%. The price of CCL fallen by 43.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.99%.