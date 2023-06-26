Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is -23.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 251.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.31 and $6.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.64 million over the last 3 months. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stock is currently valued at $4.61. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.96 after opening at $4.96. The stock briefly dropped to $4.38 before ultimately closing at $5.14. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.06 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.31 on 12/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 113.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 255.07M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.48, with a change in price of +2.50. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 504,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +118.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.08.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 58.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.24% and 35.27%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 238.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 229.29%. The price of TAST decreased -18.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.53%.