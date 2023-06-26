Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is -23.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 251.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.31 and $6.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.64 million over the last 3 months.
Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stock is currently valued at $4.61. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.96 after opening at $4.96. The stock briefly dropped to $4.38 before ultimately closing at $5.14.
The market performance of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.06 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.31 on 12/30/22.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 113.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 255.07M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.48, with a change in price of +2.50. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 504,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +118.48%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.08.
TAST Stock Stochastic Average
Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 58.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.24% and 35.27%, respectively.
TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis
Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 238.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 229.29%. The price of TAST decreased -18.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.53%.