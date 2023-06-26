Canoo Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) current stock price is $0.50. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.542 after opening at $0.52. The stock’s lowest point was $0.494 before it closed at $0.52. Canoo Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.00 on 07/14/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.50, recorded on 06/23/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of GOEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -90.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $5.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 61.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 17.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 257.05M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6974, with a change in price of -0.7200. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 21,774,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.02%.

GOEV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

Canoo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.90%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.45% and 14.04%, respectively.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -59.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.26%. The price of GOEV decreased -22.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.44%.