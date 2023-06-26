Can Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has a current stock price of $2.06. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.06 after opening at $2.05. The stock’s low for the day was $1.95, and it eventually closed at $2.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $38.18 on 07/05/22, with the lowest value being $1.90 on 06/21/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of ADMP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current trading price is -94.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.90 and $38.18. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 60530.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.34M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.02, with a change in price of -11.98. Similarly, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation recorded 72,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.39%.

ADMP Stock Stochastic Average

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 2.87%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 21.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.10% and 15.26%, respectively.

ADMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -82.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -81.61%. The price of ADMP leaped by -25.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.19%.