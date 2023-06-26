Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.68M Market Cap

The present stock price for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $0.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.3188 after an opening price of $0.30. The stock briefly fell to $0.285 before ending the session at $0.31. 52-week price history of BRSH Stock A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -91.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 201.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.11 to $3.88. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.5 million over the past three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.68M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3143, with a change in price of -0.0938. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 425,229 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.88%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.45% and 51.47% respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -28.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.56%. The price of BRSH fallen by 25.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.16%.