BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. BELLUS Health Inc.'s current trading price is 0.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.19%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $6.38 and $14.75 The company's shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.27 million over the last three months. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) stock is currently valued at $14.75. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $14.75 after opening at $14.75. The stock briefly dropped to $14.73 before ultimately closing at $14.73.



BELLUS Health Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.75 on 06/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.38 on 04/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 95.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 74 employees.

BELLUS Health Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating BELLUS Health Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.90, with a change in price of +6.89. Similarly, BELLUS Health Inc. recorded 3,584,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +87.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BLU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BELLUS Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.32% and 95.86%, respectively.

BLU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 79.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 69.15%. The price of BLU increased 1.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.14%.