AUR’s Financial Health: Exploring Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock is currently valued at $2.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.39 after opening at $2.27. The stock briefly dropped to $2.16 before ultimately closing at $2.30. Aurora Innovation Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.27 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.10 on 12/27/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of AUR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s current trading price is -27.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.10 to $3.27. In the Technology sector, the Aurora Innovation Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 41.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 82.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.97B and boasts a workforce of 1700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Aurora Innovation Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Aurora Innovation Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.56, with a change in price of +0.65. Similarly, Aurora Innovation Inc. recorded 2,840,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.86%.

Examining AUR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AUR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.32%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.06% and 90.80% respectively.

AUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 97.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 92.34%. The price of AUR increased 59.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.41%.