AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

AT&T Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $21.39 on 07/01/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $14.46 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.66B and boasts a workforce of 160700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for AT&T Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating AT&T Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.93, with a change in price of -4.71. Similarly, AT&T Inc. recorded 35,487,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.36%.

How T’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

T Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AT&T Inc. over the past 50 days is 11.67%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 52.11% and 55.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.08%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.50%. The price of T decreased -4.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.62%.