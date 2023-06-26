ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -35.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.38 and $7.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.13 million over the last 3 months. At present, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has a stock price of $5.16. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.20 after an opening price of $5.20. The day’s lowest price was $5.07, and it closed at $5.09. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.98 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.38 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.00B.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.25, with a change in price of -1.11. Similarly, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded 6,032,762 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARR stands at 8.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. over the last 50 days is 84.15%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 84.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.52% and 86.59%, respectively.

ARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARR has fallen by 8.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.87%.