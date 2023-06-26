Ardelyx Inc. Inc. (ARDX) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 26.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 92.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARDX has fallen by 0.84%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.16%. The current stock price for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $3.60. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.70 after opening at $3.70. It dipped to a low of $3.50 before ultimately closing at $3.68. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The stock market performance of Ardelyx Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.12 on 04/17/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.56, recorded on 06/29/22.

52-week price history of ARDX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Ardelyx Inc.’s current trading price is -29.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 542.86%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.56 and $5.12. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 32.92 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 5.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 814.00M and boasts a workforce of 133 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.90, with a change in price of +0.82. Similarly, Ardelyx Inc. recorded 6,740,851 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.50%.

ARDX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARDX stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARDX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ardelyx Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 21.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.77% and 55.87%, respectively.