Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.'s current trading price is -23.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 193.24%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $1.48 and $5.67 The company's shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months. At present, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has a stock price of $4.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.38 after an opening price of $3.77. The day's lowest price was $3.73, and it closed at $3.77.



Applied Optoelectronics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.67 on 06/20/23 and the lowest value was $1.48 on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.97M and boasts a workforce of 2213 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.47, with a change in price of +2.01. Similarly, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. recorded 537,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAOI stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AAOI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.32%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.13% and 69.84%, respectively.

AAOI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 129.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 96.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AAOI has fallen by 152.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.23%.