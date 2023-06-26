Home  »  Stock   »  Applied Digital Corporation Inc. (APLD) Price Perf...

Applied Digital Corporation Inc. (APLD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 339.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 402.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APLD has fallen by 1.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.30%.

Applied Digital Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.46 on 06/23/23 and the lowest value was $0.85 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of APLD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Applied Digital Corporation’s current trading price is -22.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 851.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.85 and $10.46. The Applied Digital Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 47.79 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 290.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 731.82M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.38, with a change in price of +4.89. Similarly, Applied Digital Corporation recorded 3,219,387 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +152.81%.

APLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLD stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

APLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Applied Digital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 59.66%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.64% and 57.71%, respectively.

