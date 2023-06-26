Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -0.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $124.17 and $187.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 53.01 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 57.19 million over the last three months. The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently priced at $186.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $187.56 after opening at $185.55. The day’s lowest price was $185.01 before the stock closed at $187.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Apple Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $187.04 on 06/23/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $124.17 on 01/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2888.50B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Apple Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Apple Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.34, with a change in price of +43.68. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 61,550,324 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Apple Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.63%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.93% and 89.12%, respectively.

AAPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 43.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAPL has fallen by 8.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.36%.