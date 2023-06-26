Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is PACW Stock a Safe Harbor?

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) current stock price is $7.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.285 after opening at $6.95. The stock’s lowest point was $6.88 before it closed at $7.19. The stock market performance of PacWest Bancorp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $30.43 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.48, recorded on 05/04/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PACW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PacWest Bancorp’s current trading price is -76.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 191.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.48 and $30.43. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 22.31 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 27.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 906.79M and boasts a workforce of 2438 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For PacWest Bancorp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating PacWest Bancorp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.73, with a change in price of -19.31. Similarly, PacWest Bancorp recorded 22,812,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.76%.

PACW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACW stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

PACW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PacWest Bancorp over the last 50 days is presently at 49.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.04% and 43.22%, respectively.

PACW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -68.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -67.34%. The price of PACW decreased -2.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.94%.