Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Superior Group of Companies Inc. Inc. (SGC) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SGC has fallen by 0.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.98%.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.09 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.14 on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of SGC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -49.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.14 and $19.09. The Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 47730.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.89M and boasts a workforce of 6800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.21, with a change in price of -2.12. Similarly, Superior Group of Companies Inc. recorded 60,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.07%.

SGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGC stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

SGC Stock Stochastic Average

Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.19%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.01% and 34.85%, respectively.

