Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Root Inc. Inc. (ROOT) Price Performance

Root Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $27.36 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.31 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of ROOT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Root Inc.’s current trading price is -59.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.72%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.31 and $27.36. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.15 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Root Inc. (ROOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 164.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 117.16M and boasts a workforce of 765 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.09, with a change in price of +5.35. Similarly, Root Inc. recorded 273,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.03%.

ROOT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROOT stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.22.

ROOT Stock Stochastic Average

Root Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.80%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.85% and 74.35%, respectively.