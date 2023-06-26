Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -77.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.55 and $4.86. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.73 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.84 million observed over the last three months. Currently, the stock price of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $1.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.14 after opening at $1.03. The stock touched a low of $1.03 before closing at $1.10. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Amyris Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.86 on 09/15/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.55, recorded on 05/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 457.14M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amyris Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1175, with a change in price of -0.5100. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,007,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.08%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amyris Inc. over the past 50 days is 68.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.20% and 68.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -29.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.79%. The price of AMRS fallen by 48.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.70%.