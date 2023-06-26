American Public Education Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for American Public Education Inc. (APEI) currently stands at $4.49. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.53 after starting at $4.09. The stock’s lowest price was $3.97 before closing at $4.12. American Public Education Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.79 on 07/20/22 and a low of $3.76 for the same time frame on 06/20/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of APEI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. American Public Education Inc.’s current trading price is -73.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.41%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.76 and $16.79. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.52M and boasts a workforce of 2357 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.23, with a change in price of -7.30. Similarly, American Public Education Inc. recorded 308,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.92%.

Examining APEI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APEI stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

APEI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, American Public Education Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.55%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.12% and 10.02%, respectively.

APEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -63.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -64.28%. The price of APEI leaped by -28.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.65%.