Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Amazon.com Inc.'s current trading price is -11.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.82%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $81.43 and $146.57 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 71.82 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 62.44 million over the last three months. At present, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has a stock price of $129.33. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $130.84 after an opening price of $129.11. The day's lowest price was $128.28, and it closed at $130.15.



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The market performance of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $146.57 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $81.43 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1272.73B and boasts a workforce of 1541000 employees.

Amazon.com Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Amazon.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.45, with a change in price of +28.78. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. recorded 64,264,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Amazon.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.42% and 84.37%, respectively.

AMZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 53.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 51.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMZN has fallen by 12.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.75%.