ALZN’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year's metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.04%. However, over the past six months, we've seen a stronger performance of -30.76%. The price of ALZN fallen by 5.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.90%. Currently, the stock price of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is $0.57. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.66 after opening at $0.65. The stock touched a low of $0.55 before closing at $0.67.



The stock market performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.50 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.31, recorded on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of ALZN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s current trading price is -62.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.31 and $1.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.92M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Alzamend Neuro Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5644, with a change in price of -0.0960. Similarly, Alzamend Neuro Inc. recorded 173,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.52%.

ALZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALZN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. over the past 50 days is 24.68%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.12% and 54.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.