Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Affirm Holdings Inc.'s current trading price is -62.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.91%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.62 and $40.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 15.72 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) currently stands at $15.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.065 after starting at $14.78. The stock's lowest price was $14.55 before closing at $14.81.



The market performance of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.97 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.62 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.56B and boasts a workforce of 2552 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.90, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Affirm Holdings Inc. recorded 17,380,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.88.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 58.91%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.57% and 27.30% respectively.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 57.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 60.35%. The price of AFRM fallen by 6.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.52%.