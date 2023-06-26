Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -17.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $54.57 and $132.83. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 73.5 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 67.58 million observed over the last three months. The stock market performance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $132.83 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $54.57, recorded on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 179.41B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.10, with a change in price of +37.56. Similarly, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded 67,690,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.84%.

How AMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. over the past 50 days is 55.95%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.49% and 31.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 69.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 69.12%. The price of AMD fallen by 1.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.45%.