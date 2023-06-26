AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s current trading price is -52.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.20 and $3.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.29 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.
At present, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has a stock price of $1.75. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.93 after an opening price of $1.31. The day’s lowest price was $1.31, and it closed at $1.33.
AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.67 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.20 on 05/15/23.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.92M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5840, with a change in price of -0.0300. Similarly, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. recorded 206,654 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.69%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADTH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.
ADTH Stock Stochastic Average
AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.34%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.95% and 15.71%, respectively.
ADTH Stock Price Performance Analysis
Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADTH has fallen by 13.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.05%.