AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -51.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.53 and $14.97. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 29.44 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.34 million observed over the last three months. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) currently has a stock price of $7.31. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.415 after opening at $7.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.03 before it closed at $7.20. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



AbCellera Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $14.97 on 11/15/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.53 on 05/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 495 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.62, with a change in price of -3.09. Similarly, AbCellera Biologics Inc. recorded 2,418,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.71%.

How ABCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABCL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AbCellera Biologics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 83.18%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.69% and 76.77%, respectively.

ABCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABCL has fallen by 3.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.27%.