A Tale of Resilience: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $0.14. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.15 after opening at $0.15. The stock touched a low of $0.14 before closing at $0.16. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited's stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company's stock achieved a 1-year high of $0.90 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.03, recorded on 04/12/23.



52-week price history of DXF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -84.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 380.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.03 and $0.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.27 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1714, with a change in price of -0.0462. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 2,704,409 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.29%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 5.49%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.35% and 8.80%, respectively.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.95%. The price of DXF leaped by -29.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.29%.