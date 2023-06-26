A Deep Dive into Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Stock Performance

The stock of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is currently priced at $3.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.73 after opening at $3.73. The day’s lowest price was $3.10 before the stock closed at $3.75. In terms of market performance, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.73 on 01/05/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.81 on 01/19/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of ORMP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -76.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.56%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.81 and $13.73. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.90M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.73, with a change in price of +1.26. Similarly, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 949,933 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.32%.

Examining ORMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORMP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORMP Stock Stochastic Average

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.04% and 17.73%, respectively.

ORMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -72.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ORMP has leaped by -27.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.55%.