A Closer Look at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock Gains

The current stock price for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is $16.26. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.325 after opening at $15.94. It dipped to a low of $15.92 before ultimately closing at $16.36. The stock market performance of American Airlines Group Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company's stock hit its highest at $17.64 on 01/18/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $11.65, recorded on 10/03/22.



52-week price history of AAL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -7.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.65 and $17.64. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 24.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 24.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.58B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.91, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 23,087,801 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.88%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 88.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.55% and 87.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAL has fallen by 15.57%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.34%.