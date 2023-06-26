22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current trading price is -85.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.40 and $2.70. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 22.18 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.58 million observed over the last three months. The market performance of 22nd Century Group Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.70 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.40, recorded on 06/23/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.27M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7544, with a change in price of -0.6700. Similarly, 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded 1,611,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.21%.

How XXII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XXII stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XXII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of 22nd Century Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.92% and 13.11%, respectively.

XXII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -57.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XXII has leaped by -43.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.59%.