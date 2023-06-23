Xcel Brands Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 30.24M Market Cap

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) current stock price is $1.67. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.75 after opening at $1.28. The stock’s lowest point was $1.28 before it closed at $1.26.

The market performance of Xcel Brands Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.32 on 06/22/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.51, recorded on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of XELB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Xcel Brands Inc.’s current trading price is 26.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 226.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.51 and $1.32. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 137.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.24M and boasts a workforce of 69 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7769, with a change in price of +0.9200. Similarly, Xcel Brands Inc. recorded 104,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +122.67%.

XELB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XELB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XELB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Xcel Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is at 93.54%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.78% and 88.70%, respectively.

XELB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 138.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 122.31%. The price of XELB increased 96.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 65.35%.