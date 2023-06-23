Whole Earth Brands Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) current stock price is $3.13. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.20 after opening at $2.85. The stock’s lowest point was $2.66 before it closed at $2.69.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.74 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $2.09, recorded on 04/24/23.

52-week price history of FREE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -53.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.09 and $6.74. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.95M and boasts a workforce of 760 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Whole Earth Brands Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Whole Earth Brands Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.88, with a change in price of -0.68. Similarly, Whole Earth Brands Inc. recorded 446,060 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.85%.

FREE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREE stands at 1.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.64.

FREE Stock Stochastic Average

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.23%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.22% and 35.43%, respectively.

FREE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.01%. The price of FREE decreased -0.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.10%.