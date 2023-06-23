TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. TPI Composites Inc.’s current trading price is -60.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $8.46 and $25.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) current stock price is $10.02. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.53 after opening at $10.53. The stock’s lowest point was $9.995 before it closed at $10.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TPI Composites Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $25.05 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.46 on 10/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 441.08M and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TPI Composites Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating TPI Composites Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.94, with a change in price of -3.84. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc. recorded 960,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.71%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

TPI Composites Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 28.15%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.92% and 22.98%, respectively.

TPIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.80%. The price of TPIC decreased -6.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.66%.