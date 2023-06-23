The DGX Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is currently priced at $142.47. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $139.515 after opening at $138.91. The day’s lowest price was $138.19 before the stock closed at $138.79.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $158.34 on 12/29/22 and a low of $120.40 for the same time frame on 09/22/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of DGX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current trading price is -10.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $120.40 and $158.34. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.39B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Quest Diagnostics Incorporated as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 138.78, with a change in price of -3.72. Similarly, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated recorded 1,100,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.55%.

Examining DGX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DGX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

DGX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 65.50%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.54% and 91.74%, respectively.

DGX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DGX has fallen by 8.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.84%.