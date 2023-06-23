Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has a stock price of $4.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.88 after an opening price of $4.59. The day’s lowest price was $4.43, and it closed at $4.47.

Rockwell Medical Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.93 on 06/05/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.84 on 11/09/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of RMTI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -5.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 457.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.84 to $4.93. In the Healthcare sector, the Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 251.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.16M and boasts a workforce of 300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.40, with a change in price of +3.02. Similarly, Rockwell Medical Inc. recorded 369,287 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +181.93%.

Examining RMTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RMTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

RMTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rockwell Medical Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.65%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.69% and 79.66%, respectively.

RMTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 361.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 372.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RMTI has fallen by 82.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.16%.