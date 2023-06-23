Rekor Systems Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

In terms of market performance, Rekor Systems Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.59 on 02/06/23, while the lowest value was $0.56 on 12/20/22.

52-week price history of REKR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -43.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.56 and $2.59. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.94M and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4540, with a change in price of -0.2800. Similarly, Rekor Systems Inc. recorded 360,442 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.09%.

REKR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REKR stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

REKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is at 41.92%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.94% and 42.61%, respectively.

REKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 140.13%. The price of REKR leaped by -3.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.05%.