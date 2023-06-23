PTRA’s Stock Market Adventure: -68.97% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -68.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -73.35%. The price of PTRA decreased -5.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.87%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) stock is currently valued at $1.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.23 after opening at $1.22. The stock briefly dropped to $1.15 before ultimately closing at $1.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Proterra Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.70 on 11/14/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.91 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of PTRA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Proterra Inc.’s current trading price is -84.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.91 and $7.70. The Proterra Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.59 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.26 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 282.51M and boasts a workforce of 1247 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2071, with a change in price of -3.8900. Similarly, Proterra Inc. recorded 2,536,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.88%.

PTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTRA stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Proterra Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.17%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.56% and 47.89%, respectively.