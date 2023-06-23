PL’s Financial Health: Exploring Planet Labs PBC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has a current stock price of $3.06. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.21 after opening at $3.15. The stock’s low for the day was $3.06, and it eventually closed at $3.16.

Planet Labs PBC’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.51 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value being $3.01 on 06/21/23.

52-week price history of PL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Planet Labs PBC’s current trading price is -59.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.01 and $7.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 895.61M and boasts a workforce of 930 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Planet Labs PBC

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Planet Labs PBC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.16, with a change in price of -1.69. Similarly, Planet Labs PBC recorded 2,041,312 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.43%.

PL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PL Stock Stochastic Average

Planet Labs PBC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.52%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.37% and 5.07%, respectively.

PL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -29.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -35.98%. The price of PL leaped by -29.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.30%.