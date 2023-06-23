Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) currently stands at $65.63. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $68.14 after starting at $66.76. The stock’s lowest price was $66.60 before closing at $67.86.

Planet Fitness Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $85.90 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $54.15 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of PLNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Planet Fitness Inc.’s current trading price is -23.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $54.15 to $85.90. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Planet Fitness Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.36 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.99B and boasts a workforce of 2795 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Planet Fitness Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.13, with a change in price of -16.96. Similarly, Planet Fitness Inc. recorded 1,182,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.56%.

PLNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Planet Fitness Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 21.85%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 55.94% and 61.71% respectively.

PLNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.43%. The price of PLNT leaped by -1.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.19%.