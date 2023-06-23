Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -46.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.79 and $6.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is $3.46. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.64 after an opening price of $3.64. The stock briefly fell to $3.3601 before ending the session at $3.65.

In terms of market performance, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.52 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.79 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 496.44M and boasts a workforce of 1030 employees.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Organogenesis Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.68, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. recorded 1,266,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORGO stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

ORGO Stock Stochastic Average

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.17%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.76% and 40.57%, respectively.

ORGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 28.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 35.69%. The price of ORGO fallen by 1.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -19.53%.