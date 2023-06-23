MLCO Stock: A Voyage Through Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Finances

Currently, the stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is $12.72. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $13.18 after opening at $13.18. The stock touched a low of $12.76 before closing at $12.83.

The stock market performance of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $14.45 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.70, recorded on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of MLCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s current trading price is -12.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.70 and $14.45. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.97 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.49B and boasts a workforce of 16908 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.52, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited recorded 3,026,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.26%.

MLCO Stock Stochastic Average

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 57.40%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.53% and 90.28%, respectively.

MLCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.77%. The price of MLCO fallen by 17.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.83%.