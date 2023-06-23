MF’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -60.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -69.92%. The price of MF fallen by 9.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.32%.

The present stock price for Missfresh Limited (MF) is $0.71. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.63 after an opening price of $0.55. The stock briefly fell to $0.55 before ending the session at $0.60.

The market performance of Missfresh Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.32 on 07/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.48 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of MF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Missfresh Limited’s current trading price is -94.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.48 and $13.32. The Missfresh Limited’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Missfresh Limited (MF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.71M and boasts a workforce of 1925 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1259, with a change in price of -1.2581. Similarly, Missfresh Limited recorded 216,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.28%.

MF Stock Stochastic Average

Missfresh Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.32%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.91% and 34.88%, respectively.