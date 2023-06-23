Ferguson plc Inc. (FERG) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 20.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FERG has fallen by 5.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.48%.

At present, Ferguson plc (FERG) has a stock price of $152.62. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $153.73 after an opening price of $152.34. The day’s lowest price was $151.24, and it closed at $152.87.

In terms of market performance, Ferguson plc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $153.73 on 06/22/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $99.16 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of FERG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Ferguson plc’s current trading price is -0.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.91%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $99.16 and $153.73. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.56 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ferguson plc (FERG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.45B and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Ferguson plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Ferguson plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 140.65, with a change in price of +12.78. Similarly, Ferguson plc recorded 1,331,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.16%.

FERG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FERG stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

FERG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ferguson plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.92%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.03% and 89.16% respectively.