Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has a current stock price of $5.26. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.75 after opening at $5.75. The stock’s low for the day was $5.21, and it eventually closed at $5.79.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $37.13 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $4.02, recorded on 01/06/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of FATE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -85.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.02 and $37.13. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.27 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 538.83M and boasts a workforce of 551 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fate Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Fate Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.72, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Fate Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,677,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.15%.

FATE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FATE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FATE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fate Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 26.04%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 73.66% and 77.59%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FATE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -47.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.75%. The price of FATE fallen by 0.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.13%.