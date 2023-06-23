Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Doma Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -83.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.22 and $1.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.38 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.81 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is $0.24. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.241 after an opening price of $0.2287. The stock briefly fell to $0.2083 before ending the session at $0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.39 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.22 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.35M and boasts a workforce of 1062 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4310, with a change in price of -0.4718. Similarly, Doma Holdings Inc. recorded 914,254 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOMA stands at 3.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.45.

DOMA Stock Stochastic Average

Doma Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.10%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.38% and 13.79%, respectively.

DOMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -47.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -40.46%. The price of DOMA leaped by -21.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.52%.