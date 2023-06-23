Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -40.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $2.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.47 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.23 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) currently stands at $1.28. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.31 after starting at $1.27. The stock’s lowest price was $1.25 before closing at $1.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.14 on 02/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.91 on 07/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 622.94M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3567, with a change in price of -0.5100. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 2,420,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.49%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 59.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 33.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.56% and 32.96%, respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.00%. The price of CCO leaped by -2.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.40%.