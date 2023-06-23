CELH’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 42.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 39.71%. The price of CELH fallen by 12.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.36%.

The present stock price for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $147.87. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $149.97 after an opening price of $141.41. The stock briefly fell to $141.41 before ending the session at $140.47.

Celsius Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $150.35 on 06/13/23 and the lowest value was $53.17 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of CELH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -1.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 178.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$53.17 and $150.35. The Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 1.58 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.38B and boasts a workforce of 378 employees.

Celsius Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Celsius Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.24, with a change in price of +48.84. Similarly, Celsius Holdings Inc. recorded 1,086,284 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.32%.

CELH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CELH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CELH Stock Stochastic Average

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.25%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.34% and 73.18%, respectively.