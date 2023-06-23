Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Callon Petroleum Company’s current trading price is -35.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $28.91 and $50.19. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.52 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.43 million observed over the last three months.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) current stock price is $32.62. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $34.09 after opening at $34.09. The stock’s lowest point was $32.62 before it closed at $34.42.

Callon Petroleum Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $50.19 on 11/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $28.91, recorded on 03/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.02B and boasts a workforce of 354 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Callon Petroleum Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.96, with a change in price of -10.65. Similarly, Callon Petroleum Company recorded 1,528,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.61%.

How CPE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPE stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

CPE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company over the last 50 days is at 31.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 52.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.59% and 75.92%, respectively.

CPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.26%. The price of CPE decreased -1.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.78%.