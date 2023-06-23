BYND Stock: Exploring Beyond Meat Inc.’s Growth

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) currently has a stock price of $12.52. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.17 after opening at $12.38. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.9317 before it closed at $12.42.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.59 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.81 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of BYND Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current trading price is -71.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.81 and $44.59. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 817.18M and boasts a workforce of 787 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Beyond Meat Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Beyond Meat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.60, with a change in price of -5.99. Similarly, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded 2,800,447 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.36%.

BYND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 50 days is at 48.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.09% and 54.73%, respectively.

BYND Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BYND has fallen by 15.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.53%.