Behind Emerson Electric Co.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has a stock price of $87.42. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $87.825 after an opening price of $87.45. The day’s lowest price was $87.03, and it closed at $87.45.

Emerson Electric Co. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $99.65 on 01/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $72.40 on 09/27/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of EMR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Emerson Electric Co.’s current trading price is -12.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.74%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $72.40 and $99.65. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.31B and boasts a workforce of 85500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.27, with a change in price of -2.01. Similarly, Emerson Electric Co. recorded 3,393,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.25%.

Examining EMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMR stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

EMR Stock Stochastic Average

Emerson Electric Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.99%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.29% and 86.23%, respectively.

EMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EMR has fallen by 6.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.84%.