Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is GH Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is $35.93. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $37.59 after an opening price of $36.50. The stock briefly fell to $35.81 before ending the session at $37.50.

Guardant Health Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $62.75 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $20.67 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of GH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Guardant Health Inc.’s current trading price is -42.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.83%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $20.67 and $62.75. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.48B and boasts a workforce of 1793 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Guardant Health Inc.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Guardant Health Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.97, with a change in price of +5.05. Similarly, Guardant Health Inc. recorded 2,087,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.34%.

GH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Guardant Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 85.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.58% and 84.89%, respectively.

GH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 32.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.77%. The price of GH fallen by 20.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.10%.